Corona 2023: Central government alert on increasing cases of corona

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

There has been a big meeting of the Centre-States on the increasing cases of Corona. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has held this meeting with the states. Let us tell you that there will be a mock drill in the country on the preparations for Corona.