Coronavirus Update: India records 142 new Covid-19 cases

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Corona has returned in India. 115 new corona cases have been reported in Kerala. It is being told that 142 new cases have been registered in India. 4 cases have been registered in Telangana.

