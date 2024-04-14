Advertisement
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins

Sonam|Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 01:20 AM IST
Iran Israel War News: War like situation is developing between Iran and Israel. War can start between Iran and Israel at any time. At the same time, America has warned Iran not to attack Israel. Meanwhile, India has issued an advisory advising Indians not to travel to Iran and Israel. About 22 thousand Indians live in these countries.

