Country celebrates 74th Republic Day, Watch the enthusiasm of Himveers post

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

The country is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today. The constitution of the country was implemented on this day in 1950. On this occasion, countrymen across the country will celebrate this festival, on the other hand, see how the country's Himveers stationed on the snowy mountain are celebrating this festival of the republic.