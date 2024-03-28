Advertisement
News
Court extends ED remand of CM Arvind Kejriwal

Sonam|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 08:42 PM IST
After a long hearing in the Delhi liquor scam case, CM Arvind Kejriwal was not given relief from the court. The court once again sent Kejriwal to ED remand. Kejriwal will now remain in ED remand till April 1.

