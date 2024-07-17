videoDetails

Court makes huge decision over Ajmer Dargah Controversial Sloganeering Case

| Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

Ajmer Dargah Controversial Slogans Case: A big decision of the court came yesterday in the case of raising slogans of 'Sir Tan Se Juda' in the crowd outside Ajmer Dargah. Gauhar Chishti 5 accused have been acquitted by ADJ-4 court. The trial regarding the entire episode went on in Ajmer court for 2 years. During this period, 22 witnesses and 32 documents were presented. Government lawyer Ghulam Najmi Farooqui said – The court has not given out the complete judgment.