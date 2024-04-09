Advertisement
Court to pronounce verdict on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Today is a big day for Arvind Kejriwal as Court is going to pronounce verdict on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam case. The question is whether Kejriwal will get bail or will he be jailed?

