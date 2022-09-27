COVID-19: India logs 3,230 fresh cases, 4,255 recoveries

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

India reported 3,230 new cases of COVID-19, 4,255 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 42,358. Total number of tests done during the previous day was 2,74,755.