videoDetails

PM Modi to honor 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didi' in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 07:22 AM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will honor 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didi' in Maharashtra's Jalgaon today who has achieved this position during the second term of PM Modi.