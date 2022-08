COVID: India logs 10,256 new cases in last 24 hours

India reported 10,256 new cases of COVID-19, 13,528 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 90,707. Total number of tests done during the previous day was 4,22,322.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

India reported 10,256 new cases of COVID-19, 13,528 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 90,707. Total number of tests done during the previous day was 4,22,322.