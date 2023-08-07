trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645602
Cricket world cup 2023: World Cup खेलने के लिए India आएगी Pakistan Team, 15 अक्टूबर को है Match

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan's team will come to India to play in the Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has confirmed this today.

Chandrayaan-3 update: Chandrayaan-3 sent a close-up picture of the moon, Chandrayaan will land on the moon on August 23
Chandrayaan-3 update: Chandrayaan-3 sent a close-up picture of the moon, Chandrayaan will land on the moon on August 23
WORLD AT WAR: Russia Ukraine fighting with cheap drones, big attack on Russian warship by Drone
WORLD AT WAR: Russia Ukraine fighting with cheap drones, big attack on Russian warship by Drone
Joe Biden India Visit: Joe Biden will come to India next month for the G-20 Summit to be held in Delhi
Joe Biden India Visit: Joe Biden will come to India next month for the G-20 Summit to be held in Delhi
Baba Bageshwar: Kamal Nath bowed his head in Baba Bageshwar's program, 'Kamal' or Kamal Nath, Baba with whom
Baba Bageshwar: Kamal Nath bowed his head in Baba Bageshwar's program, 'Kamal' or Kamal Nath, Baba with whom
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan made Nuh Violence, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah furious
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan made Nuh Violence, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah furious

