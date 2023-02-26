videoDetails

Cristiano Ronaldo creates new records in Saudi Pro League after a stunning first-half hat trick

| Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo creates new records in Saudi Pro League after a stunning first-half hat trick Cristiano Ronaldo, on Saturday, netted an incredible first-half hat trick for his side Al Nassr against Damac FC. After just 18 minutes into the game, Ronaldo gave his team the lead with a goal from the penalty spot after Ibrahim Al Nakhli had been penalised for a handball inside the penalty area.