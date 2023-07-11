trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633934
Crocodile seen in the streets of Ambala amid heavy rain, video goes viral

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Crocodile in Punjab: A shocking video has come to the fore amid heavy rains in Ambala. In this video, he is seen floating in the water amid heavy inundation in the streets. People have made a video of this scene by climbing on their houses and it has also gone viral on social media.
