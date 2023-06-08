NewsVideos
Crook Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead at Lucknow's Civil Court by Shooter Disguised as Lawyer

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Sanjeev Jeeva Encounter: Crook Sanjeev Jeeva was shot dead in Lucknow. Let us tell you that the shooter came disguised as a lawyer.

