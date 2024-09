videoDetails

Crowd suddenly increases in Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham of Uttarakhand

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 06:08 PM IST

The news is coming from Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham of Uttarakhand. Where the number of tourists is increasing continuously. The number of tourists is increasing rapidly amidst landslides. Although there are landslide zones at many places including Dabarkot in Yamunotri National Highway and Bandarkot, Ratudisera in Gangotri National Highway. But there has been no decrease in the enthusiasm of the tourists.