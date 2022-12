CRPF female battalion deployed for security ahead of second phase of polling for Gujarat Elections

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

Day before second phase of polling for Gujarat Elections 2022, Women battalion of CRPF from Maharashtra deployed for security during elections in Ahmedabad. D-Day nears for the 93 seats with 833 candidates in the fray that will be held on Dec 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will cast their vote in Ahmedabad on Dec 05.