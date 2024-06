videoDetails

'Culprits will be punished..' Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

| Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 01:38 PM IST

Students are very angry about the rigging in the NEET 2024 result. This matter has now reached the Supreme Court. Students are also demanding the formation of an SIT to investigate this matter. At the same time, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has given a big statement regarding the rigging in the NEET 2024 result.