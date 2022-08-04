CWG 2022: More love for India in Weightlifting, wins bronze
To continue the medal legacy forward, India’s Lovepreet Singh won a bronze in men’s 109 kg in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday. The 24-year-old from Punjab lifted a total of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk.
