CWG 2022: More love for India in Weightlifting, wins bronze

To continue the medal legacy forward, India’s Lovepreet Singh won a bronze in men’s 109 kg in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday. The 24-year-old from Punjab lifted a total of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk.

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 10:04 AM IST
To continue the medal legacy forward, India’s Lovepreet Singh won a bronze in men’s 109 kg in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday. The 24-year-old from Punjab lifted a total of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk.

