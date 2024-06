videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 8th June 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 07:54 AM IST

President Draupadi Murmu gave invitation to PM Modi for oath taking ceremony. PM Modi will take oath on June 9 at 6:30 pm as PM of the country. During the event, Maldivian President Muizzu will also be present.