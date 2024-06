videoDetails

First session of 18th Lok Sabha likely to commence on 15th June

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 07:52 AM IST

First session of 18th Lok Sabha Date: After the swearing in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first session of the Lok Sabha will start from June 15. Sources say that the session will begin with the swearing in of new MPs. It may take 2 days for all the MPs to take oath.