Cyber Criminals luring Board Exam Students

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
After senior citizens, now cyber fraud has started affecting students also. We are talking about those board exam students who have failed. Cyber ​​criminals are luring failed students to increase their marks in exchange for money. Know in detail in this report how students are becoming targets of cyber fraud.

