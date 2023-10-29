trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681458
Cylinder blast witnessed in Sangam Vihar

|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Delhi Cylinder Blast: There has been a massive explosion in Sangam Vihar, Delhi. This explosion occurred due to the bursting of the cylinder. Let us tell you that the pedestrians passing through the street have also become the target of this accident.
