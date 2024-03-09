NewsVideos
DANAPUR ED BREAKING: ED raids the house of Lalu Yadav's close friend

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 09:44 AM IST
DANAPUR ED BREAKING: ED raids the house of Lalu Yadav's close friend. ED has raided the house of sand mafia Subhash Yadav. Danapur ED raids are going on at many of his locations. Subhash Yadav has been the MD of sand-related Brodson Company for a long time.

