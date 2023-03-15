videoDetails

Dance India Dance fame Salman Yusuff Khan claims he was harassed at Bengaluru airport

| Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

Dance India Dance fame Salman Yusuff Khan claims he was harassed at Bengaluru airport Salman Yusuff Khan, an actor and Bollywood choreographer, shared his terrifying encounter at the Bengaluru airport early this morning, March 15, on social media. Salman posted a video and a lengthy message detailing the immigration officer's harassment of him at the Bangalore airport. Salman explained that the immigration officer began chatting to him in Kannada as he was about to board a flight for Dubai. When the choreographer gently stated that he was not proficient in the language, the officer pulled him out and demanded to know how, despite being born in the city, he could not speak the language. The officer then displayed his passport.