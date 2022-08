'Dangerous for boys and girls to sit together in school,' says General Secretary of Muslim League

Kerala Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary in-charge PMA Salam has given a controversial statement. He says it is "dangerous" to allow boys and girls to sit together in school classes.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

