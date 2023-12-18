videoDetails

Dawood Ibrahim Poison News: Know why Dawood is such a dangerous criminal?

| Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

Dawood Ibrahim Poison News Update: Has Dawood's last time come? Is Don Dawood breathing his last? These questions are being raised because the most wanted terrorist Dawood is currently being told that he is admitted in a very serious condition in a hospital in Pakistan. There is news of Dawood being poisoned in Karachi. Now the question is being raised that what will be done to kill Dawood ? The list of crimes of Dawood Ibrahim is very long...after seeing this list you will also get an idea as to why he is most wanted..Everyone knows that the don is hiding in the den of Pakistan. Still, police around the world are looking for him - dead or alive.. see this special report