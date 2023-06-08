NewsVideos
Dead body of women found in Mumbai's Mira Road in several pieces

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
The dead body of a woman has been found from Mira Road in Mumbai. Police recovered the dead body in several pieces. The murder has been done by slitting the throat. In this case, the police have arrested the 56-year-old live-in partner.

