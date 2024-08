videoDetails

Dead body recovered from river in Pune

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

Pune Body recovered in river: Woman's body found in Pune river. The dead body of a woman was found with her arms and legs cut off. There is suspicion of throwing the dead body after murder. Pune Police engaged in investigation of the incident. Along with this, a case has been registered against Agyat.