Death threat to CM Yogi Adityanath, message sent on dial 112

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has received death threats. On the night of April 23, a message was sent on dial 112 threatening to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The police registered a case and started investigating the matter.