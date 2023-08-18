trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650678
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deepak Chaurasia raises question on Hassam Durrani over Yasin Malik wife on becoming minister

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Kashmir's separatist leader Yasin Malik is serving a sentence in an Indian jail. A big news is coming about the wife of Yasin Malik, who was found guilty in the Terror funding case. Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussain has been appointed by Pakistan as its advisor. Let us tell you that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has tendered his resignation in Pakistan. After this, Anwar ul Haq Kakar has been appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister of the country. Mushal Hussain in Kakar's cabinet will now help the Pak PM in matters related to human rights.
Follow Us

All Videos

Another revelation in Sidhu Moose Wala Case, UP connection found
play icon0:57
Another revelation in Sidhu Moose Wala Case, UP connection found
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan's propaganda war against India, terrorist Yasin Malik's wife made minister
play icon7:54
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan's propaganda war against India, terrorist Yasin Malik's wife made minister
ISRO releases new video of Chandrayaan-3
play icon9:10
ISRO releases new video of Chandrayaan-3
Jadavpur University students raise Azadi Slogans over Student's death
play icon1:31
Jadavpur University students raise Azadi Slogans over Student's death
Pakistan gets furious over India's Chandrayaan-3 launch
play icon16:47
Pakistan gets furious over India's Chandrayaan-3 launch

Trending Videos

Another revelation in Sidhu Moose Wala Case, UP connection found
play icon0:57
Another revelation in Sidhu Moose Wala Case, UP connection found
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan's propaganda war against India, terrorist Yasin Malik's wife made minister
play icon7:54
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan's propaganda war against India, terrorist Yasin Malik's wife made minister
ISRO releases new video of Chandrayaan-3
play icon9:10
ISRO releases new video of Chandrayaan-3
Jadavpur University students raise Azadi Slogans over Student's death
play icon1:31
Jadavpur University students raise Azadi Slogans over Student's death
Pakistan gets furious over India's Chandrayaan-3 launch
play icon16:47
Pakistan gets furious over India's Chandrayaan-3 launch
kasam samvidhan ki,shahbaz sharif resignation,shahbaz sharif resignation 2023,yaseen malik wife,yasin malik wife latest video,yasin malik wife speech,yasin malik wife interview,yasin malik wife speech in pakistan,yasin malik wife pakistan minister,Pakistan minister,pakistan minister Mushaal Hussein,Mushaal Hussein,mushaal hussein mullick,mushaal hussein pakistan minister,pak minister mushaal hussein,pakistan ka new prime minister,pakistan politics today,