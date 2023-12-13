trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698300
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deepfake Poses a Global Challenge, Warns PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Modi has issued a warning about the significant challenge posed by deepfake technology on a global scale. While acknowledging the potential for a technological revolution in India through AI, he emphasized the need for cautious adoption. PM Modi highlighted the dual nature of AI, stating that while it has the capacity to shape the 21st century positively, it also carries the potential for destruction.

All Videos

UNGA Holds Voting Over Israel Hamas Conflict
Play Icon0:59
UNGA Holds Voting Over Israel Hamas Conflict
Extensive Preparations for Swearing-In in Madhya Pradesh
Play Icon3:3
 Extensive Preparations for Swearing-In in Madhya Pradesh
Tornado Hits Tennessee: Storm Sparks Explosion in Electric Sub-Station
Play Icon4:50
Tornado Hits Tennessee: Storm Sparks Explosion in Electric Sub-Station
Know which planets are supporting Buddh from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:54
Know which planets are supporting Buddh from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:8
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

UNGA Holds Voting Over Israel Hamas Conflict
play icon0:59
UNGA Holds Voting Over Israel Hamas Conflict
Extensive Preparations for Swearing-In in Madhya Pradesh
play icon3:3
Extensive Preparations for Swearing-In in Madhya Pradesh
Tornado Hits Tennessee: Storm Sparks Explosion in Electric Sub-Station
play icon4:50
Tornado Hits Tennessee: Storm Sparks Explosion in Electric Sub-Station
Know which planets are supporting Buddh from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:54
Know which planets are supporting Buddh from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:8
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
modi on deepfake,pm modi on deepfake,pm modi on deepfake technology,narendra modi on deepfake,deep fake videos on rise india,modi on deepofake ai,modi on deepfake videos,modi on deepfake garba video,pm modi modi reaction on deepfake,pm modi on ai,modi on rashmika mandanna deepfake videos,deep fakes india,Deep Fakes,deepfake video on youtube,modi on indian american,pm modi on artificial intelligence,rashmika mandana fake video on social media,