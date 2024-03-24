Advertisement
Defence minister Rajnath Singh celebrates Holi with Soldiers in Leh

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Rajnath Singh on Holi 2024: On one hand, the entire country is drenched in the colors of Holi. On the other hand, the land of the country saw the bravery of the heroes and the bravery of the soldiers. There Defense Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated the festival of colors with the soldiers. Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi with the border guards in Leh. On this occasion, while boosting the morale of the soldiers, Rajnath Singh gave a strong message to the enemy countries. He said that the land of Leh is not an ordinary land. This is the capital of bravery and bravery.

