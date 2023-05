videoDetails

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh targets China while addressing rally in Aurangabad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a rally in Aurangabad during his visit to Maharashtra, lashed out at China and Pakistan. He clarified the policies of the government and attacked the enemies hard. Know in detail in this report what he said.