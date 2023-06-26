NewsVideos
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to be on Jammu and Kashmir visit today

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a tour of Jammu and Kashmir today. During this, he will be involved in many programs. Defense conference is going to be held at Jammu University in which he will attend. During the tour, he will also meet many veterans and discuss many important issues.

