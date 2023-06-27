NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Deja Vu' For Opposition Leader After The Big Patna Meet, Can Nitish Kumar Ease The Clashes?

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
The meeting of leaders of 15 Opposition parties, in Patna in Bihar on June 23, signals a new urgency among them to coordinate their campaigns against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

All Videos

Who Is YouTuber Devraj Patel? The ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' Meme Person Passes Away
play icon1:35
Who Is YouTuber Devraj Patel? The ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' Meme Person Passes Away
Badhir News: Cricket's 'Mahakumbh' begins in 'India' from October 5
play icon4:42
Badhir News: Cricket's 'Mahakumbh' begins in 'India' from October 5
United States of America Slams Pakistan on Terrorism
play icon1:39
United States of America Slams Pakistan on Terrorism
Rajnath Singh Give Warning to Pakistan on PoK
play icon4:42
Rajnath Singh Give Warning to Pakistan on PoK
Atiq Ahmed Murder: Atiq's sister reached Supreme Court regarding Atiq Ashraf murder case
play icon3:10
Atiq Ahmed Murder: Atiq's sister reached Supreme Court regarding Atiq Ashraf murder case

Trending Videos

Who Is YouTuber Devraj Patel? The ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' Meme Person Passes Away
play icon1:35
Who Is YouTuber Devraj Patel? The ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' Meme Person Passes Away
Badhir News: Cricket's 'Mahakumbh' begins in 'India' from October 5
play icon4:42
Badhir News: Cricket's 'Mahakumbh' begins in 'India' from October 5
United States of America Slams Pakistan on Terrorism
play icon1:39
United States of America Slams Pakistan on Terrorism
Rajnath Singh Give Warning to Pakistan on PoK
play icon4:42
Rajnath Singh Give Warning to Pakistan on PoK
Atiq Ahmed Murder: Atiq's sister reached Supreme Court regarding Atiq Ashraf murder case
play icon3:10
Atiq Ahmed Murder: Atiq's sister reached Supreme Court regarding Atiq Ashraf murder case