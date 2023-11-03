trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683511
Delhi Air Quality index crosses 400 mark, Government takes big action

Nov 03, 2023
Pollution in Delhi-NCR is rising at a rapid pace. Delhi government has called an emergency meeting and implemented GRAP-III in Delhi to combat increasing pollution. Know what all steps Delhi Government is taking to lower down pollution level.
