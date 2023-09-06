trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658479
Delhi all set for G20 Summit! Nataraj idol installed in Bharat Mandapam

Sep 06, 2023
G20 Summit: Delhi is fully prepared for the G20 Summit. In view of the high level summit in Delhi, the Delhi government (G-20 Summit Delhi) has issued a gazette notification on traffic restrictions. According to the gazette notification, all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, inter-state buses and local city buses, such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses on the midnight of 7 and 8 September There will be no movement inside Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Qila Road and Pragati Maidan tunnel from midnight till September 10.
