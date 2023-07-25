trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640313
Delhi Breaking: Building collapses in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, many people buried, police-fire brigade present on the spot

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Delhi Breaking: A building has collapsed in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, in which many people are buried, there is news of death of mother and son in the accident, teams of police-fire brigade are present on the spot and rescue operation is underway.
delhi breaking news,Delhi News,delhi buliding collapsed,punjabi bagh delhi,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Breaking News,Zee News Hindi,दिल्ली-पंजाबी बाग में बिल्डिंग गिरी,कई लोग दबे Live Breaking News,दिल्ली के पंजाबी बाग में दर्दनाक हादसा,बिल्डिंग का छज्जा गिरने से दबकर मां-बेटे की मौत,Breaking News,live breaking news,Daily News Updates,Hindi News,Breaking News in Hindi,Live Hindi News Headlines,top hindi news,Hindi News,हिन्दी समाचार,hindi news today,hindi news live,hindi samachar,latest news in hindi,news in hindi,news today,news today hindi,news live hindi,today news in hindi,