Delhi Breaking: Woman murdered in Delhi's Dabri area, attacker shoots 42-year-old woman

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Delhi Breaking: The news of the murder of a woman is coming in Dabri area of ​​Delhi, tell that the attacker shot and killed a 42-year-old woman. After the incident, the accused committed suicide.
