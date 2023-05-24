NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
The opposition has intensified its strategy regarding the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. The opposition is trying to unite against the Modi government. In this connection, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Uddhav Thackeray after reaching Mumbai along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

