Delhi CM responsibilities to shift as soon as Delhi Services Bill is passed in Rajya Sabha

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Delhi Service Bill will be introduced in Rajya Sabha today. This bill has already been passed in the Lok Sabha. On the pretext of this bill, there is also the biggest test of opposition unity because how strongly the opposition is standing for 2024, it will be clear today. Meanwhile, as soon as the bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha, the LG will get the right to transfer posting in Delhi and the powers of the Delhi Chief Minister will be curtailed.

