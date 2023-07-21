trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638267
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi: EAM Dr S Jaishankar calls on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
EAM Dr S Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on July 20. President Wickremesinghe is on a two-day official visit to India at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi. Wickremesinghe is set to meet PM Modi and his Indian counterpart, President Droupadi Murmu. The Sri Lankan President is on his first visit to India since he assumed the office of President.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy
play icon1:38
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy
Accused of Manipur incident arrested, women's house set on fire
play icon10:39
Accused of Manipur incident arrested, women's house set on fire
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Japan's Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi
play icon1:20
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Japan's Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi
Japan and India signed Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Development: Ashwini Vaishnaw
play icon2:23
Japan and India signed Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Development: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Raigad landslide: Rescue operation underway for 17 stuck people
play icon2:54
Raigad landslide: Rescue operation underway for 17 stuck people
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy
play icon1:38
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy
Accused of Manipur incident arrested, women's house set on fire
play icon10:39
Accused of Manipur incident arrested, women's house set on fire
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Japan's Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi
play icon1:20
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Japan's Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi
Japan and India signed Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Development: Ashwini Vaishnaw
play icon2:23
Japan and India signed Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Development: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Raigad landslide: Rescue operation underway for 17 stuck people
play icon2:54
Raigad landslide: Rescue operation underway for 17 stuck people