Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till May 7

Sonam|Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Breaking News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received a big blow from the court in the alleged liquor scam. K Kavita has also not got any relief. Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody has been extended till May 7.

All Videos

Viral Video: Women In Saree Dance To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Barso Re Megha', Takes The Internet By Storm
Play Icon00:24
Viral Video: Women In Saree Dance To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Barso Re Megha', Takes The Internet By Storm
Virat Kohli Spotted At Airport, Heading To Hyderabad To Join RCB Team
Play Icon00:20
Virat Kohli Spotted At Airport, Heading To Hyderabad To Join RCB Team
Viral Video shows Ice Cream Rolls Using Vimal Paan Masala Gain Online Attention
Play Icon00:24
Viral Video shows Ice Cream Rolls Using Vimal Paan Masala Gain Online Attention
Shahid Kapoor Urges Paparazzi: 'Please Respect Our Privacy' During Outing With Wife Mira Rajput
Play Icon00:19
Shahid Kapoor Urges Paparazzi: 'Please Respect Our Privacy' During Outing With Wife Mira Rajput
Malaika Arora Hits Gym For Perfect Figure, Looking Stunning In Workout Gear
Play Icon00:27
Malaika Arora Hits Gym For Perfect Figure, Looking Stunning In Workout Gear

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Women In Saree Dance To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Barso Re Megha', Takes The Internet By Storm
play icon0:24
Viral Video: Women In Saree Dance To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Barso Re Megha', Takes The Internet By Storm
Virat Kohli Spotted At Airport, Heading To Hyderabad To Join RCB Team
play icon0:20
Virat Kohli Spotted At Airport, Heading To Hyderabad To Join RCB Team
Viral Video shows Ice Cream Rolls Using Vimal Paan Masala Gain Online Attention
play icon0:24
Viral Video shows Ice Cream Rolls Using Vimal Paan Masala Gain Online Attention
Shahid Kapoor Urges Paparazzi: 'Please Respect Our Privacy' During Outing With Wife Mira Rajput
play icon0:19
Shahid Kapoor Urges Paparazzi: 'Please Respect Our Privacy' During Outing With Wife Mira Rajput
Malaika Arora Hits Gym For Perfect Figure, Looking Stunning In Workout Gear
play icon0:27
Malaika Arora Hits Gym For Perfect Figure, Looking Stunning In Workout Gear