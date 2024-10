videoDetails

Delhi faces dual challenge of bad air and toxic Yamuna froth

Sonam | Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 02:32 PM IST

Along with air pollution, water pollution has also increased in Delhi-NCR... AQI has crossed 285... white poisonous foam in Yamuna too... water is being sprayed to deal with pollution. Watch this report to know what happens to the fishes that come out of the poisonous water in Yamuna?