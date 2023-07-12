trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634544
Delhi Flood: CM KEJRIWAL wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding flood in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Delhi Flood: CM ARVIND KEJRIWAL has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the flood in Delhi. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has appealed not to release water from Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana for Delhi.
