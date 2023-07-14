trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635183
Delhi Flood Video: Capital Delhi drowned!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Delhi Flood Video: Half of Delhi has almost drowned in the flood caused by Yamuna's flood, there is hue and cry everywhere. Watch the video of the devastation caused by the floods and the sinking Delhi from the sky. Civil Lines of Delhi (Delhi NCR Weather Forecast), Yamuna Bazar, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Monastery Market, Majnu Ka Tila, Wazirabad, Geeta Colony and Shahdara are most affected by the floods.
