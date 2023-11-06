trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684885
Delhi Government decides to implement Odd Even to reduce Air Pollution

|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Delhi Government held a meeting over increasing pollution in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal has taken a big decision in this meeting. According to reports, Odd-even will be applicable in Delhi from 13th September to 20th September. Know who will get exemption under this rule?
IDF Chief makes huge announcement amid Israel Hamas War
Play Icon7:20
 IDF Chief makes huge announcement amid Israel Hamas War
Delhi pollution affecting lives of general public
Play Icon4:6
Delhi pollution affecting lives of general public
Will Odd Even Rule help to combat Pollution?
Play Icon10:24
Will Odd Even Rule help to combat Pollution?
Gopal Rai comments on Delhi Pollution
Play Icon9:34
Gopal Rai comments on Delhi Pollution
Delhi Government take Big decision regarding the increasing pollution in Delhi
Play Icon1:43
Delhi Government take Big decision regarding the increasing pollution in Delhi

