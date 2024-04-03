Advertisement
Delhi HC Reserves Order on Kejriwal's Plea Challenging His Arrest

Sonam|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
High Court on Arvind Kejriwal: The decision has been reserved in the Delhi High Court on the application of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the liquor policy scam case and sent to Tihar jail.

