trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670599
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi ISIS Breaking: Big revelation on the arrested terrorist of ISIS, Rizwan was living with the nanny of Prayagraj.

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
Delhi ISIS Breaking: A big revelation has been made on the arrested terrorist of ISIS, the information collected by the agencies has revealed that the terrorist Rizwan was staying with the nanny of Prayagraj. Let us tell you that security agencies had arrested 4 terrorists by raiding Delhi.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which is the tree which will give relief from Pitra Dosh
play icon5:31
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which is the tree which will give relief from Pitra Dosh
India Canada Tension: India's big action against Canada, 40 diplomats ordered to leave India
play icon1:11
India Canada Tension: India's big action against Canada, 40 diplomats ordered to leave India
3 Storey Building Collapses in MP's Satna, Workers rescued
play icon0:44
3 Storey Building Collapses in MP's Satna, Workers rescued
PM Modi launches huge attack on Opposition over Caste Issue
play icon7:37
PM Modi launches huge attack on Opposition over Caste Issue
BREAKING: Ruckus among TMC leaders in Krishi Bhawan - Leaders angry over not meeting Central
play icon1:39
BREAKING: Ruckus among TMC leaders in Krishi Bhawan - Leaders angry over not meeting Central

Trending Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which is the tree which will give relief from Pitra Dosh
play icon5:31
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which is the tree which will give relief from Pitra Dosh
India Canada Tension: India's big action against Canada, 40 diplomats ordered to leave India
play icon1:11
India Canada Tension: India's big action against Canada, 40 diplomats ordered to leave India
3 Storey Building Collapses in MP's Satna, Workers rescued
play icon0:44
3 Storey Building Collapses in MP's Satna, Workers rescued
PM Modi launches huge attack on Opposition over Caste Issue
play icon7:37
PM Modi launches huge attack on Opposition over Caste Issue
BREAKING: Ruckus among TMC leaders in Krishi Bhawan - Leaders angry over not meeting Central
play icon1:39
BREAKING: Ruckus among TMC leaders in Krishi Bhawan - Leaders angry over not meeting Central
delhi isis terrorist,raid,Prayagraj,Delhi News,Breaking News,Zee News,ISIS,raids underway in delhi,isis terrorist arrested in delhi,Delhi,ISIS terrorist,nia raids in delhi,Delhi Police,ISIS module,nia raid in delhi,Delhi Raids,isis terrorist in delhi,isis terrorist arrested,nia raids in up and new delhi,isis terrorists arrested in delhi,terrorist in delhi,delhi Raid news,Raids Delhi,delhi police arrest isis terrorist,delhi police arrested isis terrorists,Delhi Police raid,isis module delhi,nia delhi raids,