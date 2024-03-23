Advertisement
Delhi Liquor Scam: K Kavitha's ED remand extended for 3 days

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
Delhi Liquor Scam: Troubles of both Delhi CM Kejriwal and K Kavita do not seem to be decreasing. Let us tell you that the ED remand of Kavita, arrested in the liquor scam case, has been extended by 3 days. After the custody was over, he was presented in the court today. After which ED demanded to extend K Kavita's remand by 5 days, but the court gave her remand for three days. Now it is being speculated that Kavita and Kejriwal may be interrogated together.

